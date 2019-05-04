Iron Dome anti-missile projectiles intercept rockets that were fired from Gaza, above the Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel on May 4. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

JERUSALEM – Sirens wailed throughout southern Israeli Saturday morning, with Israel’s military reporting more than 100 rockets were fired into its territory by militants from the Gaza Strip, threatening to upend wider efforts to forge a long-term truce arrangement between Israel and Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules the Palestinian enclave.

In Gaza, one person was killed and four wounded as Israeli forces responded, pounding with tank fire agricultural land it said was the site of rocket launchers being used by Hamas and other militant factions.

The flare-up comes after Israel reported Friday that two of its soldiers were lightly wounded in a shooting incident along its border with Gaza. Israel, in response, struck military posts belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, killing two fighters.

In addition on Friday, two Palestinian protesters were killed taking part in ongoing weekly demonstrations at the border fence with Israel, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its Iron Dome defense batteries had intercepted dozens of rockets from Gaza, with its tanks targeting Hamas sites in the northern and eastern sections of Gaza. The Army’s Chief of the Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi met with senior security officials to assess the situation and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to be briefed in the coming hours.

Israeli media reported that cities close to the Gaza Strip had opened bomb shelters and residents in the large coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, and even further afield in the towns of Modi'in and Rehovot, close to Tel Aviv, reportedly heard blasts. One house in the Ashkelon region suffered a direct hit.

“It’s a reply to the Israeli targeting of peaceful civilians yesterday by Israeli snipers during the 58th Friday of Great March of Return,” said Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’s bureau for international relations. “Also, to the procrastination policies of the occupation towards lifting the siege on Gaza.”

Gazans have been holding weekly demonstrations along the border with Israel for more than a year, protesting the dire humanitarian situation in the strip that worsens daily and the ongoing land, sea and air blockade imposed by Israel since Hamas forcibly took power in 2007. Egypt opens its border with Gaza only sporadically.

Hamas spokesman Abdullatif Al-Qanoua said the group would continue to “respond to the crimes of the occupation” and “not allow the blood of our people to be shed.”

Musab al-Buraim, spokesman of Islamic Jihad, the second largest militant faction in Gaza, said in a short statement that it too was committed to “resistance.”

The Egyptians are reportedly involved in finding a long-term solution to bring calm to the region and ease the situation for Gazans. This week, both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad were in Cairo to discuss understandings reached with Israel before it held national elections last month.

In Israel’s recent elections, which saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu securing a fifth term as leader, the continual flare-ups and rocket fire with Gaza was a central issue. The elections were sparked, in part by the resignation of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who called for a tougher approach from Israel to the rocket fire. In March, Netanyahu’s trip to Washington to meet with President Trump and speak at the annual AIPAC policy conference was cut short after a rocket fired from Gaza slammed into a house in central Israel.

Rocket fire and airstrikes continue to happen regularly, despite a supposed cease fire that was reached between the sides following a 50-day deadly war in 2014. Then hundreds of rockets were fired into Israel, including as far as Tel Aviv. Israel responded then with a massive aerial bombardment, killing more than 2000 Palestinians. More than 70 Israelis and one foreign national were also killed.

Balousha reported from Gaza.

