Rescue workers look at a damaged house in Hiroshima, Japan, after heavy rains and flooding on July 8. (AFP/Jiji Press/Getty Images)

More than 60 people have died and dozens are unaccounted for as torrential rains continued to batter parts of western Japan on Sunday, causing landslides and flooding and forcing millions of people from their homes, local media reported.

Television footage showed bridges and cars washed away by raging rivers and floodwaters, with people perched on the roofs of their homes, surrounded by water and awaiting rescue.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency had issued rare “emergency warnings” against landslides, rising rivers, strong winds and lightning strikes caused by what it called “historic” rains in 23 prefectures across western and central Japan. The rains began Thursday and continued into Sunday in many areas.

Those warnings are issued in anticipation of the sort of extreme conditions that occur just once or twice in 50 years, Kyodo News reported.

More than 1.6 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes, while another 3.1 million were put on high alert and urged to do so. Nevertheless, Kyodo said, many had remained at home.

Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said 54,000 police officers, firefighters and members of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and Coast Guard had been mobilized in the rescue effort, Kyodo reported, with TV footage showing them using boats and helicopters to bring people to safety.

Public broadcaster NHK said flooding and landslides were hindering rescue efforts and repeatedly urged people not to lose hope.

At a meeting at an emergency center the government set up Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for all-out efforts for search and rescue, Kyodo reported.

The western Hiroshima prefecture was the hardest hit by landslides that claimed 22 lives, while 18 people died in Ehime prefecture, Kyodo reported.

In August 2014, 77 people died in Hiroshima when torrential rain triggered massive landslides, but one resident told Kyodo the rains were heavier this time.

Auto manufacturers Mitsubishi and Mazda were forced to halt production at some factories because they could not get parts or did not want to force employees to travel to work in dangerous conditions, Kyodo reported.

