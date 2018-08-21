Members of the Taliban are expected to come to Russia in early September for talks on the future of Afghanistan, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, announcing a visit that would mark a turning point in global attempts to publicly bring the insurgents to the negotiating table.

“Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement have been invited,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that “the initial response has been positive.”

Moscow has invited delegates from 11 countries, including regional heavyweights China, Iran and Pakistan, which border Afghanistan, to attend the Sept. 4 talks in the Russian capital. If the Taliban does come, it would mark its first attendance at such an event.

The radical Islamist movement rejected an offer to attend a similar meeting in Moscow last year, as did Washington.

The United States indicated Tuesday that it would not attend. “We support Afghan-owned and -led initiatives to advance a peace settlement in Afghanistan,” a State Department spokesman said. “We believe this initiative is unlikely to yield any progress toward that end.”

Back-channel diplomacy between the Taliban and a range of countries, from the United States to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, has taken place over a number of years, often under the shroud of secrecy, aimed at ending the crippling and costly 17-year war.





In this June 16, 2018, file photo, Taliban fighters gather with residents to celebrate a three-day cease-fire marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. (Ramat Gul/AP)

Taliban representatives said they held private talks last month with American diplomats, with no members of the Afghan government present, in the Qatari capital of Doha, where the group maintains a political office, the only one of its kind.

The Afghan leadership is not always consulted and included in talks, even though the Taliban and the government in Kabul held a maiden round of peace talks three years ago in Pakistan. Kabul’s ambassador to Russia, Abdul Qayyum Kochai, told reporters Monday that he often learned of Moscow’s interactions with the Taliban through media reports.

A brief cease-fire in June between the Taliban and the U.S.-supported Afghan armed forces injected a dose of rare optimism into the weary populace of Afghanistan, where a homegrown peace activist movement has strengthened in recent months.

Following that success, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposed a three-month, conditional truce on Sunday, but the Taliban has since sent out conflicting signals in response. As Ghani delivered a speech Tuesday marking the beginning of the important Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, a sustained rocket attack shook Kabul. No casualties were reported, and the Taliban denied involvement.

A visit to Moscow by the Taliban for talks would be a major coup for Russia, coming as the country regains influence on the global stage. Nearly 40 years have passed since Moscow sent its own troops into Afghanistan, beginning a decade-long, disastrous war that is seen as the precursor to the country’s endemic violence today.

Moscow has long maintained that instability in Afghanistan, which bordered the former Soviet Union and is still seen by Russia as well within its sphere of influence, poses a threat at home.

Engaging with the Taliban is necessary “in order to ensure the security of Russian citizens and also to encourage Taliban members to forgo the armed struggle and join the nationwide dialogue with the government,” Lavrov told reporters.

To its north, Afghanistan is bordered by the Muslim-majority countries of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan — former Soviet republics with which Russia maintains close ties. The Kremlin worries that violence can spill over into Central Asia from Afghanistan, especially with the emergence there of the Islamic State.

Those fears were realized last month when four cyclists, two of whom were American, were killed in Tajikistan in an attack claimed by the Islamic State. It was the extremist group’s first deadly assault in Central Asia.

Rocket attack shakes Kabul as Afghan president marks start of Eid holiday

Brief cease-fire with Taliban could be watershed moment in Afghan war

In remarkable scenes, Taliban fighters join Eid celebrations across Afghanistan

