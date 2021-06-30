In the year ending March 2020, 55,259 rapes were reported to police. During that same time period, there were 2,102 prosecutions for rape resulting in 1,439 convictions — the lowest on record.
But survivors and their advocates say that some of their suggestions for what to do about it, if enacted and properly resourced, could actually help fix the problem, and maybe even serve as a model for the world.
Here are some of their ideas:
1. Suspect-centric investigations
Victims, who are mostly women, have complained that investigations are unnecessarily arduous — they are made to hand over their phones and their medical records, their credibility is questioned, their personal history is pored over. Many say they feel as though investigation is all about them, as opposed to the offender they are reporting. Last year, 43 percent of victims dropped their case.
Police in Avon and Somerset are trying to reverse this trend with an initiative called “Project Bluestone.” The force partnered with a team of academics and, since April, has been training officers to shift their focus away from the credibility of the victim and toward the behavior of the suspect.
Betsy Stanko, a criminologist who has worked in American and British universities as well as for the Metropolitan Police, is the research lead on the project. She and her team have urged officers to think differently about offender behavior, “that they intentionally target somebody, that they intentionally go for drunk women, there is intent to disarm a woman’s ability to consent.”
She added that putting the suspect at the front of an investigation may also help other investigations: A significant minority of named rapists are repeat offenders.
“Nobody else has done this to my knowledge,” she said of the suspect-centric approach and of the openness of a police force to bring in academics to study their methods and then be open for change.
Stanko said it’s important for police to talk to the offender, who is often named, early in the investigation — “not the 100-200 days later that can be the case; that’s just ridiculous” — and that officers can do things like “instead of questioning the victim’s credibility and demanding her phone first, why not go after the named suspect, ask for his phone? If he doesn't offer it, put that in your notes,” she said.
Stanko also said that the approach is more sensitive to victims who, historically, feel “grinded down” by questioning about their own behavior.
Women’s groups have been supportive of the approach, but it’s unclear yet whether it will produce results. They also have expressed concern that the initiative only has a guarantee of 12 months of funding to roll out to a broader range of police forces.
2. Prerecorded video evidence
Katie Russell, spokeswoman for Rape Crisis England & Wales, said that giving evidence in court can be “re-traumatizing” for victims as they recount a traumatic event in front of the alleged rapist and a group of strangers.
And waiting for the case to come to court can take two or three years or more. Victims may also decide not to have therapy during that time amid fears that their therapy notes could be requested and used by the defense in court.
A pilot project is attempting to address some of those concerns. In a few courts in England, rape victims have been able to prerecord evidence — as well as cross-examination — in advance of the trial date. This novel approach has already been tested in a handful of cities in England, but is alien in many other parts of the world. Dame Vera Baird, victims commissioner for England and Wales, called it a “truly transformative” policy and said it also allowed victims to give evidence while “the memories are still fresh.”
“The videos are put in a box … and she’s off, she can get therapy, she doesn’t have to have nightmares that some time two years down the line she’s going to have to talk about this whole experience,” she said. “It’s done.”
A full evaluation of these pilots has yet to be published.
Baird said that one pilot in 2016 found that in rape cases with prerecorded video evidence, guilty pleas shot up from 9 percent to 45 percent, but conviction rates remained unchanged.
The government said it will further pilot the idea, and will consider rolling it out nationally in two years.
3. End "digital strip searching"
The explosion of data on mobile phones has transformed policing in recent years. Police and prosecutors want access to data to help make their case, and need to balance issues around the right to privacy and the right to a fair trial.
Harriet Wistrich, founder and director of the Centre for Women’s Justice, said that “digital strip searching,” or excessive disclosure requests, are a “massive interference of privacy and huge disincentive for victims to come forward,” and that even with “the guidelines that have been in place on reasonable and necessary requests, police are failing to understand or implement them on too many occasions.”
Baird agreed that data disclosure can be a major concern for victims, whose entire lives are on their phones. She recalled one victim who had messages showing she’d lied to her mother about something unrelated, but was then described in court as “a person who lies.”
The British government recently said that digital strip searching should end, and that only data relevant to the case should be used in court. But they didn’t provide many details on how that should happen.
Baird said that victims should be offered free independent legal advice and that a lawyer could advise the victim on police requests for data, making sure that it’s proportionate and relevant to the case.
4. Debunk myths, teach consent
Women’s groups have called for a publicly-funded campaign to help debunk rape “myths” and misconceptions in society, and by extension in juries, about what a “true” victim of rape looks like. For example, campaigns to help debunk the myths that if someone is drunk or wearing “very few clothes,” or didn’t fight back, or previously had consensual sex with a defendant, or is married to the person — then it was the victim’s fault or it wasn’t rape.
A December 2018 YouGov poll found that a quarter of adults thought that sex in long-term relationships without consent is usually not rape.
Activists have also called for an ongoing public awareness campaign about consent amid widespread concerns about the prevalence of sexual assault. A website called “Everyone’s Invited” went viral this year with tens of thousands of victims, in schools and other locations, sharing stories of assault, abuse, misogyny and rape. Almost 3,000 schools were named in the testimonials, including more than 400 elementary schools. Soma Sara, the founder of the site, has called for an overhaul of how sexual education and consent are taught in schools. “Students need to gain the ability to have the language to call out these issues in real life and challenge the culture,” she told ITV News. “It really starts from the beginning — are they being taught about consent? Empathy? Boundaries? It’s all very much interconnected,” she said.
5. Reopen cases
Victims and survivors who have had their cases dropped by prosecutors have called for cases to be reopened. There were no provisions or funding in the latest government review for reopening cases. Bonny Turner, 43, a rape victim and activist, said in an interview that the British government’s recent apology to victims like her is of “little comfort.”
Turner says she was raped by a man in 2016, who later texted her an apology over Facebook Messenger, but the messages weren’t enough to see him charged.
In one, which she showed to the Washington Post, her alleged attacker wrote: “I made a huge mistake and have been thinking about how wrong I was since then. Please forgive me.”
After a two-year battle, which included a review of the initial “no charge” decision, available to all victims, she said that prosecutors told her: “It’s his word against mine.”
“Our cases must be reopened, reviewed, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” she said. “Sorry is not justice.”