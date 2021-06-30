Activists have also called for an ongoing public awareness campaign about consent amid widespread concerns about the prevalence of sexual assault. A website called “Everyone’s Invited” went viral this year with tens of thousands of victims, in schools and other locations, sharing stories of assault, abuse, misogyny and rape. Almost 3,000 schools were named in the testimonials, including more than 400 elementary schools. Soma Sara, the founder of the site, has called for an overhaul of how sexual education and consent are taught in schools. “Students need to gain the ability to have the language to call out these issues in real life and challenge the culture,” she told ITV News. “It really starts from the beginning — are they being taught about consent? Empathy? Boundaries? It’s all very much interconnected,” she said.