Republic of the Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso (R) and Chadian President Idriss Déby (L) speak together before a High Level Consultation Meeting with African leaders on DR Congo election at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, on Jan. 17, 2019. (Eduardo Soteras/AFP/Getty Images)

In an unprecedented move, the African Union called for the Congolese government to suspend the proclamation of the final results of the Dec. 30 election, stating it had “serious doubts” about their veracity.

The continental body also dispatched an urgent delegation to Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, to meet with election officials.

The rebuke from the normally cautious African Union comes amid mounting evidence that Congo’s election commission perpetrated massive vote fraud in the declaration of provisional results last week. The commission, known as CENI, declared opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi to be the winner with over 38 percent of the vote.

Leaked data from CENI and the largest election observation mission, led by the Catholic Church and known as Cenco, point to a resounding win for a different opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu.

Tshisekedi and ruling-party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary failed to pass the 20 percent mark according to the leaked data.

Fayulu has challenged the provisional results in Congo’s constitutional court in a case that was expected to be resolved on Saturday. The African Union’s statement appears to be timed to put pressure on the court, and to suggest it delay its decision.

Should the court dismiss Fayulu’s claims, which are backed by the leaked data, Tshisekedi would be inaugurated as president within 10 days. Should they side with Fayulu, they could either order a recount or a redo of the entire election — a daunting task in a country that struggled to organize December’s elections even with years to prepare.

Tshisekedi’s camp has vowed to release its own polling data, though not until Sunday after the court’s decision was expected.

The December election was considered historic as it presented Congo’s its first chance at a peaceful, democratic transfer of power. It also would mark the end of 18 years of rule by Joseph Kabila, who is accused of vast amounts of corruption.

So far, the country has remained more peaceful than expected — though there have been scattered and deadly clashes between opposition supporters and state security forces. But widespread reports of irregularities, voter intimidation, the leaked data and the ongoing court challenge have raised major doubts of the election’s democratic integrity.

The Congolese government has shut down Internet connections and text messaging services across the country for three weeks — since the day after the election — ostensibly to prevent the sharing of fake results.

Many in the opposition have accused the government of maintaining the shutdown for the opposite purpose — to suppress a reaction to its own ma­nipu­la­tion of the election in favor of Tshisekedi after it became clear its candidate Shadary lacked support.

“We reiterate our call for a recount. We thank the African Union for its ongoing efforts in favor of truth and justice in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Fayulu on his Twitter account.

The African Union announcement is starkly different from that of the smaller Southern African Development Community which came earlier in the day.

“We believe that the situation in the DRC has been managed and handled well and international constitutional processes are ongoing,” the SADC said. “Any electoral grievances must be addressed in line with the DRC constitution and relevant electoral laws.”

“The African Union traditionally defers to the subregion. But here it practically contradicted SADC’s much blander stance, intervening in an electoral dispute of a member state,” said Jason Stearns, a director of the Congo Research Group at the Center on International Cooperation, a New York University-based think tank.

Stearns’ group published the leaked data, as did numerous Western publications such as the Financial Times and Radio France International. Congolese news outlets followed up with verifications of the data.

The data was obtained from whistleblowers within CENI, Cenco and Fayulu’s campaign. The CENI data represented 86 percent of the votes counted, and Cenco’s represented 43 percent.

Stearns said that it was “extremely unlikely” that the leaked data was fake as the separate data sets were almost identical and a coordination between Cenco’s observers and Fayulu’s campaign would have had to take place “without anyone knowing about the scheme.”

Congo’s Catholic Church has traditionally been aligned with the opposition.

