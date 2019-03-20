This picture by the United Nations World Food Programme on March 20, 2019, shows an aerial view of flooded houses, after the tropical cyclone Idai made landfall near the heavily-populated Mozambican port city of Beira, on March 18, 2019. (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

Three days of mourning began in Mozambique on Wednesday for the more than 200 people reported killed by a devastating cyclone that smashed into the center of the southern African nation.

Cyclone Idai came ashore near the central port city of Beira on Friday with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour, destroying much of the infrastructure of the city of a half-million and leaving rains that have inundated the whole area and left people scrabbling to their roofs to be rescued.

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said late Tuesday that more than 200 people have been killed already but the toll is expected to go up as more bodies are being discovered. Another 98 are reported dead in neighboring Zimbabwe from the intense flooding with hundreds more still missing.

Beira’s airport is one of the few areas still above water and has become a staging ground for aid that has been coming in from around the world. Humanitarian agencies are struggling to reach people in the remote areas cut off by the flooding.

The U.N.’s World Food Program, which rushed four tons of high-energy biscuits to Beira on Monday, has been distributing emergency food supplies and water to people in the area. Starting Wednesday, it reached the town of Dondo, just inland from Beira.



A woman makes her way to a school building being used as an emergency shelter for some 300 local people who are unable to return to their homes following cyclone force winds and heavy rain in the coastal city of Beira, Mozambique, Sunday March 17, 2019. (Josh Estey/AP)

“Communities stranded by floods in Buzi and surroundings are being rescued by helicopters to Beira for now,” said Deborah Nguyen, part of the WFP response in Beira, referring to the area across the river from the port where thousands are believed to be stranded.

She said there has been no letup in the steady rain that has turned large parts of the country into an inland sea.

The government has estimated that some 400,000 people have already been displaced, but the WFP estimated that 1.7 million people were in the cyclone’s path and said that “the extent of the human suffering is not known” and given the vast size of the affected region, “we do expect that the death toll to increase significantly.”

Aerial photos of the affected regions show total devastation, with survivors restricted to the few “islands” of high ground while their homes are submerged around them.

The European Union announced that it was releasing $3.9 million in emergency aid while Britain has pledged $7.9 million.

Three Indian Navy ships also diverted to Beira, arriving Tuesday and distributiing food, medicine and clothing as well as water. The Indian Navy said it was also assising with evacuating those stranded by the floodwaters

Beira, Mozambique’s second-biggest port, is not only a major gateway to the center of the country but also for the landlocked neighboring nations of Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The cyclone was particularly devastating to the already impoverished region with poor infrastructure because its meandering path meant it made landfall twice — first as a tropical depression and then 11 days later as a Category 2 cyclone.

The storm has also been held responsible for 10 deaths in South Africa and Madagascar, as well as another 120 people killed in Malawi.

