Mudslide sweeps over Colombia school, killing 3 children

BOGOTA, Colombia — A mudslide smashed into a rural elementary school in the mountains south of Medellin on Thursday, killing three young children after heavy rains washed over Colombia’s north and west, authorities said.
Juan Pablo Lopez, Antioquia’s secretary for territorial development, said water-saturated soil broke loose near the top of the mountain on which the school stands in an area near the town of Andes, which is about a three-hour drive from Medellin.
Another landslide on the outskirts of Medellin killed two people Thursday, authorities said.