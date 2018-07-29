Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe, speaks with his wife Grace Mugabe during a press conference held at his "Blue Roof" residence in Harare. (JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)

HARARE – On the eve of Zimbabwe’s first elections without him, Robert Mugabe, now 94 and in diminishing health, held an extraordinary off-the-cuff press conference at his palatial residence Sunday, renouncing the political party he helped found, and all but announcing that he would vote for the opposition party he spent years suppressing.

“I must say very clearly that I cannot vote for those who have tormented me,” Mugabe said of the current leaders of ZANU-PF, the party he led from Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 until former allies of his forced him to resign last November. He later implied that he would vote for Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change, or MDC, the only viable alternative.

“What is left? It is only Chamisa,” he said, with a wave of the hand.

Mugabe’s comments marked his first intervention into this tightly contested election. After presiding over a precipitous economic decline and allowing his unpopular wife, Grace, to position herself as his possible successor, he had lost much of his clout within ZANU-PF. And his comments have likely come too late to have much effect on the vote.

But the nearly two hours he spent talking were a last stand of sorts for the ailing founder father of Zimbabwe. He devoted most of his speech to criticizing Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took the reins after the bloodless coup in November, which was supported by the military. Monday’s vote pits Mnangagwa, 75, against Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer and pastor who would become Africa’s youngest head of state.

“Thrust away the hypocrites,” said Mugabe, who sat slouched in a green armchair. “Let tomorrow be the voice of the people saying we shall never again experience a period where the army is used to thrust one person into power.”

Grace Mugabe was present at the press conference, shielding herself from the midday sun with an umbrella emblazoned with a photo of her wedding day. She occasionally butted in, telling her husband to sit up straight and speak up.

When Mugabe brought up the issue of his pension, Grace stepped forward to clarify the amount: $467,000.

“Can you imagine,” she said, indignant that it’s not larger. The average Zimbabwean makes less than $2,000 per year.

“There is no place for Grace Mugabe in my government,” said Chamisa on Sunday, apparently seeing a ploy for a role for her should he win the election. Chamisa’s press conference on Sunday was totally overshadowed by Mugabe’s.

“Deal with your old man,” said Chamisa.

Mugabe said the notion that he had been planning to hand over power to Grace was “utter nonsense.” He said he had intended to resign in December, and had spoken to former Defense Minister Sydney Sekeremayi about being his replacement.

Mugabe’s criticism of military intervention in politics is one that most Zimbabweans would find more than a little sanctimonious. The military and ZANU-PF have always been closely linked, with generals often becoming ministers and a heavy army presence deployed at polling booths in previous elections.

In 2008, Mugabe lost the first round of an election to the MDC candidate. In the weeks between then and the run-off, more than 200 opposition supporters were killed and thousands, including journalists, arrested.

“So the election tomorrow, I ask: Is it to bring democracy? To bring constitutionality? To bring freedom? Or shall we see the return, a return of the same rule we have experienced since November,” said Mugabe. “ Let us all pray that tomorrow brings us good news.”

