A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of violating a colonial-era secrets law, sentencing them to seven years in prison after a months-long trial widely seen as farcical and a severe blow for press freedom in the country.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were detained last December after a late-night meeting with police officers who handed them documents in what has been described by defense attorneys and press watchdogs as a case of entrapment. Other officers arrested the journalists shortly after, claiming the documents were secret, and held them incommunicado for weeks. They were charged with a violation of the Officials Secrets Act, a colonial-era law that press watchdogs say has been used to muzzle independent reporting, and carries a maximum of 14 years in jail.

In a statement announcing his ruling, Ye Lwin, the judge presiding over the case, said the two journalists possessed “top secret documents” and planned to share it with others, including insurgent groups in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

They have pleaded not guilty, and have repeatedly said they were merely doing their jobs as journalists. At the time of their arrest, the pair were reporting on the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Rakhine.

Speaking after the verdict, Kevin Krolicki, Reuters Asia regional editor, said it was a “dark moment and a deeply disappointing result.”

Myanmar’s government, Krolicki said, still has an opportunity to “do the right thing” and free the journalists. In Myanmar, the president’s office has the power to pardon those convicted of a crime.

The case and its verdict have been widely condemned by critics in the internationall community who see them as evidence that journalists remain vulnerable and potential targets in Myanmar despite its political reforms of the past several years. U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, ambassador to the U.N., have called for the release of the pair and for all charges against them to be dropped.

Authorities have made a show of dragging the journalists, handcuffed and flanked by dozens of police officers, to court for weekly proceedings, sometimes hastily pushing Wa Lone back into a police van as he tried to address reporters present.

“I have no fear. We have no fear. We know what we did — it was just to get information [for our reporting],” said Wa Lone after the guilty verdict, surrounded by a throng of journalists and photographers, before he was hastily pushed back into a police van and brought to Yangon’s notorious Insein prison. The judge’s assertion that they were planning to share the documents with militant groups is “ridiculous,” he said.

Myanmar has responded harshly to those who who challenge the official narrative that government forces were simply responding to militants by embarking on a massive operation in Rakhine last August, sending almost 900,000 mostly Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh. A United Nations report last week asserted that the military’s actions were genocidal, and called on Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, to be investigated and prosecuted over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Police officers asked the Reuters journalists to meet them over dinner on December 12, where they were handed rolled up documents. Shortly after they left the restaurant, the pair said, they were stopped by other officers and accused of obtaining secret documents. The prosecution’s case has been peppered with inconsistencies, including an officer’s testimony that he burned his notes from the time of their arrest and another officer who testified that he was instructed by his superiors to trap one of the reporters, Wa Lone.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news