Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning.
“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” he said, adding that he also expected to be detained.
Phone lines to Naypyitaw, the capital, were not reachable in the early hours of Monday.
A military spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking comment.
An NLD lawmaker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said another of those detained was Han Thar Myint, a member of the party’s central executive committee.