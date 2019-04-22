Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, on Aug. 20, 2018. (Ann Wang/Reuters)

Myanmar’s Supreme Court rejected on Tuesday the appeal of two Reuters journalists who have served more than 16 months in jail on charges of violating the country’s colonial-era secrets law, further dimming hopes of a quick or early release for the pair.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, were sentenced in September to seven years in prison by a district court after a months-long trial in which a key prosecution witness admitted in court that their arrests were a setup. The case that has drawn widespread condemnation from rights groups, foreign governments and media watchdogs as an attack on a free press as well as an indictment of the country’s severely flawed judicial system.

The two journalists were reporting on the massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslims when they were arrested in December 2017. More than 730,000 Rohingya have fled violence in the country. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting this month for their work.

“The Supreme Court upholds the conviction made by the previous court,” judge Soe Naing said in a short statement read aloud at the court Tuesday morning in Naypyitaw, the country’s capital.

Yangon’s high court rejected an appeal in January, and so lawyers took their case to the Supreme Court.

The pair was also left out of a mass prisoner amnesty held annually during Myanmar’s traditional new year celebrations. The amnesty, an annual event marking the country’s traditional new year celebration, freed 9,535 prisoners, an overwhelming number of them behind bars for petty crimes and other infractions. Rights groups tracking political prisoners in the country say only two of the more than one hundred imnates behind bars were freed as part of the amnesty.

McLaughlin reported from Singapore.

