The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi deepened Wednesday with Turkish officials saying he was still inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, contradicting a Saudi government statement that he had left it a day earlier.

Khashoggi, 59, a prominent commentator who writes for The Washington Post’s Global Opinions section and has recently been critical of the Saudi leadership, visited the consulate Tuesday to obtain paperwork related to his upcoming wedding, his fiancee said. He has not been heard from since.

Ibrahim Kalin, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said during a televised news conference Wednesday that “the information we have is, at the moment, this individual that is a Saudi citizen is still at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.”

Kalin raised concerns about the legality of the apparent detention, saying that Khashoggi’s disappearance “has a dimension of international law. There is a dimension of the law of the Turkish republic.”

But an emailed statement from the Saudi government earlier Wednesday called reports that Khashoggi was missing “false.”

“Mr. Khashoggi visited the consulate to request paperwork related to his marital status and exited shortly thereafter,” said the statement, which was attributed to an unnamed Saudi official.



Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in February 2015. (Hasan Jamali/AP)

The disappearance has stunned some of the Saudi government’s stalwart defenders and highlighted the country’s increasingly aggressive pursuit of its critics under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudi authorities have arrested hundreds of people over the past year, often on murky charges, including women’s rights advocates, dissidents and popular clerics, according to human rights groups.

Khashoggi’s apparent detention also threatened to become a flash point in relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The two countries maintain cordial relations but are on opposing sides of a regional dispute pitting Qatar against a bloc of Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia. Turkey has strongly supported Qatar in the feud.

Khashoggi, who had been close to Saudi Arabia’s ruling circles for decades, has written extensively about Mohammed’s policies, criticizing the arrests of activists and questioning Saudi Arabia’s involvement in a war in neighboring Yemen. He has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since last year and said that he feared arrest if he remained there.

“I have left my home, my family and my job, and I am raising my voice,” he wrote in a column last year. “To do otherwise would betray those who languish in prison.”

His fiancee, who was standing vigil outside the consulate Wednesday with other friends, said Khashoggi had been at the consulate Tuesday to obtain documents that would allow them to be married this week.

“Of course he was worried,” she said of his decision to visit the mission despite the danger that he would not be allowed to leave. She added: “He took everything into consideration.”

Read more

Friends fear for safety of prominent Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi

Post contributor and prominent Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi feared missing in Turkey

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news