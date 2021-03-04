The injured soldiers were being evacuated to hospitals, it added.
The ministry described the incident as an accident, but it wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash.
HaberTurk television said the chopper is believed to have crashed in adverse weather conditions, including snow and fog.
There was no immediate information on the soldiers’ identities or ranks.
The location of the crash is in an area where Turkish troops have been combating militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984.
The PKK is considered to be a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.
