Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker is scheduled to appear Friday morning before the House Judiciary Committee — a high-stakes confrontation that was nearly canceled a day earlier in a standoff with Democratic lawmakers.

Lawmakers are expected to grill him about his decision not to recuse from overseeing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. They also plan to ask questions about Whitaker’s past businesses and his decision-making at the department since his appointment by President Trump in November.

Whitaker had said Thursday that he would not appear before the committee as scheduled unless committee Democrats gave him assurances he wouldn’t be subpoenaed.

Earlier Thursday evening, committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to Whitaker that provided no such promise, saying only that “there will be no need for a subpoena” if Whitaker answers lawmakers’ questions. “To the extent that you believe you are unable to fully respond to any specific question, we are prepared to handle your concerns on a case-by-case basis, both during and after tomorrow’s hearing,” Nadler wrote.

The two sides continued discussions throughout the evening and eventually, according to Justice Department officials, Nadler agreed that no subpoena would be issued Thursday or Friday.

On Thursday night, Nadler tweeted that Whitaker “will appear (Friday) morning at 9:30 am,” capping a dramatic day-long standoff over whether Whitaker would scrap his appearance entirely over the Democrats’ threat to subpoena him.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said that Nadler “has made the commitment that we requested, and agreed that, if Mr. Whitaker voluntarily appears at tomorrow’s hearing, the committee will not issue a subpoena on or before February 8. In light of that commitment, acting attorney general Whitaker looks forward to voluntarily appearing at tomorrow’s hearing and discussing the great work of the Department of Justice.”

The tense back-and-forth only served to raise the stakes on Whitaker’s scheduled appearance, as each side accused the other of acting in bad faith, and sought to set a tone for the next two years of confrontations between the Democratic-controlled House and the Trump administration.

“The fact Chairman Nadler would try to force the public disclosure of private conversations that he knows are protected by law proves he only wants to play politics,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday. “The chairman should focus on helping the American people, rather than wasting time playing pointless political games.”