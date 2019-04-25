The Pentagon’s watchdog office has cleared acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan of wrongdoing in an investigation examining whether he used his influence in the Defense Department to favor Boeing, his former employer.

The results seemingly clear the way for President Trump to nominate Shanahan to take over as Pentagon chief. Shanahan was thrust into the role on an acting basis Jan. 1, after defense secretary Jim Mattis resigned in protest of Trump's policies.

Mattis, who announced his resignation in December, had been expected to stay in the post until the end of February to allow for a smooth transition. But Trump pushed him out earlier after growing angry with negative news coverage.

The situation left the the Pentagon in rare circumstances without clarity on who its next chief would be. As of Thursday, Shanahan was the longest-serving acting defense secretary in U.S. history. The only two previous acting Pentagon chiefs were Bill Clements, who held the position for 39 days under President Nixon in 1973, and William Howard Taft IV, who had it for 60 days in 1989.



If confirmed, Shanahan will take over a department that has numerous vacancies, including deputy defense secretary, the position to which he was confirmed, and Air Force secretary. He will inherit a Defense Department that has increasingly avoided describing basics about its operations, shunning on-camera briefings with the news media for more than 300 days, and further restricting access to senior commanders in war zones.

Shanahan has taken a low-key style as acting defense secretary, implementing the national defense strategy that Mattis unveiled last year with an emphasis on preparing for “great power competition” against China and Russia, as opposed to counterinsurgency fights in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan.

“No change to the priorities, no change to the strategy,” he told reporters in January. “It's really, you know, go faster on the implementation and the execution.”

Among the priorities that Shanahan has pressed for is the Space Force, a new military service that he and other Pentagon leaders have backed, after earlier skepticism that such a move was a good idea before Trump backed it. Shanahan has argued that space is increasingly contested and needs more specific attention within Pentagon bureaucracy.

“Space needs an advocate,” he said during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington in March. “The advocate will be the Space Force.”

Shanahan spent more than three decades with Boeing, where he managed both commercial airline and defense programs. Among them were the 787 Dreamliner, the company’s missile defense systems and rotorcraft aircraft including the Osprey, Apache and Chinook.