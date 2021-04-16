He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press as Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, was discussing the issue with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai.
Noting China’s previous commitments on climate, he said: “For a big country with 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easily delivered. Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic.”
