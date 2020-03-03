“We’re using prudent measures to ensure we are screening,” Funk told a small groups of reporters at the Pentagon.
Under the new process, recruits will be asked a series of questions, including whether they have been to various parts of Asia, if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has the virus and whether they have had any of the symptoms, such as coughing, sore throat, stomach problems and muscle aches. They also will have their temperature taken.
If the soldiers say no to all the questions and don’t have a temperature higher than 99.4 degrees, they will be allowed to move enter basic training.
If they say yes, exhibit symptoms or have a fever, medical personnel will separate them from the others and move them to heath care facilities on the bases. The four training bases are Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
So far, no Army recruits have tested positive for coronavirus.
