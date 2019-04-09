Attorney General William P. Barr on Wednesday will face a second round of questions from lawmakers seeking more detail about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report — and whether White House officials are privy to any of its contents.

Barr is scheduled to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee beginning at 10 a.m. The appearance follows his testimony before a House panel on Tuesday, when. Barr said a redacted version of Mueller’s report would be released “within a week” and Democrats suggested he was trying to hide damaging information about the president.

[Attorney General William Barr says Mueller report’s release likely ‘within a week’]

Last month, Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Trump’s conduct, and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Barr. The attorney general then released a letter saying the investigation did not find a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, and that Mueller did not reach a conclusion about whether the president may have tried to obstruct justice during the probe. After reviewing Mueller’s evidence, Barr and his deputy, Rod J. Rosenstein, determined they could not make a case that the president had obstructed justice.

Since that March 24 announcement, Barr has been redacting portions of the report that contain grand jury information, sensitive intelligence-gathering details, details that could affect ongoing investigations, or information that would violate the privacy interests of “peripheral” figures in the probe.

The redaction process has raised suspicions among Democrats, particularly since the president’s critics questioned whether Barr soft-pedaled Mueller’s findings, concerns that intensified after recent reports indicating that some on Mueller’s team are unhappy with the brevity of Barr’s initial report to Congress and believe more could and should be said about the seriousness of what they found

Over the course of Tuesday’s 2 1/ 2 - hour hearing, Barr offered a few new details aimed at assuaging lawmakers’ concerns.

[Scrutiny and suspicion as Mueller report undergoes redaction]

Redactions in the report, he said, would be color-coded so that people would know why specific sections were being kept secret. He said he did not intend to ask a judge to authorize him to release grand jury material from Mueller’s investigation, and that he did not expect to shield parts of the report with claims of executive privilege.

Some on Mueller’s team have told associates that they are frustrated with the limited information made available about their work, and Barr conceded Tuesday that “they probably wanted more put out.” But he said he was “not interested in putting out summaries or trying to summarize because I think any summary, regardless of who prepares it, not only runs the risk of being under-inclusive or over-inclusive but also would trigger a lot of discussion and analysis that really should have weighed everything coming out at once.”

Barr said Mueller’s team “did not play a role in drafting” his letter to Congress, but he added: “We offered to have Bob review it before putting it out, and he declined.”

Republicans pressed Barr on whether he would look into how the FBI investigation into Trump associates began. Barr said the Justice Department’s inspector general would be completing an investigation of how surveillance applications were used in the Russia investigation by “May or June” — but then noted that he was also looking into the issue.

“More generally, I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted in the summer of 2016,” Barr said.