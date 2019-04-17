Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller II returns to his car after attending church at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mueller last month wrapped up his 22-month investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump. (Cliff Owen/AP)

After nearly two years of investigation into President Trump, his aides, and Russia’s election interference, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report will be released Thursday — and Attorney General William P. Barr will hold a high-stakes news conference to discuss the case.

Barr is scheduled to speak to reporters Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Justice Department headquarters, before the report is released to Congress and the public. A senior Justice Department official said the attorney general will offer an overview of the findings and describe the decision-making process leading up to the report’s release.

Numbering nearly 400 pages, the document set to be released will be only lightly redacted and will give a granular accounting of the ways in which the president’s behavior raised concerns he might have tried to obstruct justice, people familiar with it said.

[Mueller report will be lightly redacted and give detailed look at obstruction issue]

Justice Department officials have briefed the White House on the report’s general outlines, these people said. It will reveal that Mueller decided he could not come to a conclusion on the question of obstruction because it was difficult to determine Trump’s intent and some of his actions could be interpreted innocently, the people said. But it will offer a detailed blow-by-blow of his alleged conduct — analyzing tweets, private threats and other episodes at the center of Mueller’s inquiry, they added.

The report is expected to be released to Congress between 11 a.m. and noon, after which it will be posted on the special counsel’s website.

The report is considered so potentially explosive that even the Justice Department’s rollout plan sparked a firestorm on Wednesday, with Democrats suggesting the attorney general was trying to improperly color Mueller’s findings before the public could read them.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said at a news conference that Barr “appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump” and had “taken unprecedented steps to spin Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation.” Nadler said that after his committee had time to review the redacted report, he would ask Mueller and other members of his team to testify before Congress.

Congress and the White House have been bracing for the report’s release as they wait to learn how politically damaging it may be for the president or those close to him.

Mueller spent 22 months investigating whether any Americans may have conspired with Russians to interfere in the 2016 election, and whether the president may have tried to obstruct justice in that investigation.

Congressional Democrats have vowed to fight to get the entire report, without redactions, as well as the underlying investigative documents Mueller gathered.

The report has been the subject of heated debate since Barr notified Congress last month that Mueller had completed his work.

In a four-page letter, Barr said in March that Mueller “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

That letter also said the special counsel withheld judgment on whether Trump tried to obstruct justice during the investigation.

“The Special Counsel . . . did not draw a conclusion — one way or the other — as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction,” Barr wrote. “The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’”

Barr told lawmakers he needed time to redact sensitive information from the report before it could be made public, including any grand jury material as well as details whose public release could harm ongoing investigations.

Barr also said he would review the document to redact information that would “potentially compromise sources and methods” in intelligence collection and anything that would “unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties.”

That language suggests Barr wants to keep secret any derogatory information gathered by investigators about figures who ended up not being central to Mueller’s investigation.