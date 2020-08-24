Austrian daily newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that the Russian diplomat has until Sept. 1 to leave and said, without citing sources, that he allegedly had been engaged for years in economic espionage at a technology firm with the help of an Austrian citizen.
In a statement posted on its website, the Russian Embassy said it was “appalled by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is damaging to constructive Russian-Austrian relations.”
“We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” the embassy added.
Asked about the diplomat’s expulsion during a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would respond in kind.
