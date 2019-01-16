Advocates, legal experts and colleagues of attorney general nominee William P. Barr are testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, a day after he faced lawmakers to promise special counsel Robert S. Mueller III would be allowed to continue his investigation into President Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

[Barr says he will protect Mueller but may not release his report]

The witnesses scheduled to appear in support of Barr include former attorney general Michael B. Mukasey and Chuck Canterbury, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Also set to appear before the committee are NAACP president Derrick Johnson and former deputy attorney general Larry D. Thompson.

Barr spent almost nine hours answering questions Tuesday from lawmakers, and much of that discussion centered on Mueller’s investigation, and whether Barr would seek to influence the outcome of that probe.

Barr, who previously served as attorney general to President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990’s, pledged to let Mueller finish his work and release as much information about his findings as possible, but cautioned that Justice Department regulations may prevent any report written by Mueller from being made public.



In this 2008 file photo, then-attorney general Michael Mukasey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

After Barr’s testimony, the top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) said she expected he would be easily confirmed.