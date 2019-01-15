William P. Barr, President Trump’s nominee to be the next attorney general, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, where senators will question him to determine whether he should lead the Department of Justice.

Barr, a former attorney general, deputy attorney general and head of the department’s Office of Legal counsel, unquestionably has the experience for the post. But he will likely face tough questioning on how he would remain independent from a president who attacks the department constantly, and how he will treat special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian election interference.

[Trump confirms he will nominate William Barr to be attorney general]

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking Democrat, has said she would seek to be “reassured” that Barr will treat Mueller fairly, while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has said Barr already has intimated he “is committed to allowing Mr. Mueller to finish.” Barr has raised questions about Mueller’s probe publicly and to Justice Department leaders.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., and we will have live updates throughout the day here. The testimony will likely last the entire day; Graham decided that each senator will get 10 minutes to question Barr in a first round of inquiries and five in a second. Lawmakers are expected to question other witnesses on Wednesday.



Attorney General nominee William Barr attends a meeting on Capitol Hill. (Jim Young/Reuters)

9 a.m.: Barr’s long record at Justice provides fodder for Democrats

In addition to Mueller-related questions, Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee are expected dive in Barr’s long record at the Justice Department. For example, they have privately told Barr to be prepared for questions about his record on the use of torture, executive power, women’s reproductive rights, and about his interest in opening a criminal inquiry in to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

In July 2005, a Democratic staff memo says that Barr participated in a panel discussion in which he said: “There is nothing wrong with coercive interrogation, applying pain, discomfort and other things that make people talk, so long as it doesn’t cross the line and involve the gratuitous barbarity involved in torture.” Barr has also said in the past that he supported President George W. Bush’s decision to use military tribunals rather than civilian courts to try al-Qaeda members. Democratic committee staffers said they expect him to be asked about this topic.

One member of the committee has signaled he plans to ask Barr about his past interactions with politically active conservative organizations that accept anonymous donations.

“I would like you to be prepared to discuss how DOJ recusal and conflict of interest policies can be effective if nominees like you, or appointees like (acting attorney general Matthew) Whitaker fail to disclose anonymous payments,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) wrote in a letter to Barr last week.

In the four-page letter, Whitehouse told Barr he was interested in the broad issue of dark money funding in American politics. In doing, so, Whitehouse discussed a nonprofit that previously employed Whitaker, the Foundation of Accountability and Civic Trust, a conservative advocacy organization.

Whitehouse wrote Barr that the group received nearly all of its funding from one dark money group and he asked Barr to be prepared to discuss that topic. Senate staff said this area of questioning could lead to a discussion of Barr’s connection to the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group, and its influential executive vice president, Leonard Leo.

In his letter, Whitehouse also asked Barr to be prepared for questioning on a signal moment in the Watergate scandal: 1973 when President Nixon, in October 1973, ordered the firing of independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was investigating Nixon’s role in Watergate events.

In the aftermath of that firing, which became known as ‘the Saturday night massacre,” the acting attorney general at the time, Robert Bork, signed an order that ensured the independence of Cox’s successor, Leon Jaworski.

Whitehouse asked Barr to “to review the Bork order closely” in advance of the hearing “so that we have a discussion about whether you have any objections to adopting” such protection for the current special counsel.

--Tom Hamburger

8 a.m.: The ‘obstruction’ memo that Barr might have a hard time explaining

In private practice, Barr was an occasional pundit who commented publicly — and sometimes skeptically — about Justice Department and Mueller-related matters. He said in 2017, for example, that he would have liked to have seen “more balance” on Mueller’s team — which includes many lawyers who have given political contributions to Democrats — and he wrote that Trump’s decision to fire James B. Comey as FBI director was “quite understandable.”

But perhaps the commentary that will draw the most questions Tuesday is a 19-page memo that is highly critical of Mueller pursuing an obstruction case. Among other views, Barr wrote that Mueller’s apparent theory of obstruction was “fatally misconceived” and he “should not be permitted to demand that the President submit to interrogation about alleged obstruction.”

[Read Barr’s full memo here]

That latter point might be particularly critical. The president has answered some questions in writing from Mueller’s team, but Barr would likely have to approve Mueller’s issuing a subpoena to force him to answer more.

Lawmakers will likely interrogate Barr about the memo and press for specific guarantees that he will leave Mueller’s probe alone and make Mueller’s ultimate findings public. For his part, Barr said in written testimony released in advance of the hearing that on his watch, Mueller would “be allowed to complete his work,” and that it was “very important” Congress and the public be informed of the results.

He said that his memo was “narrow in scope, explaining my thinking on a specific obstruction-of-justice theory under a single statute that I thought, based on media reports, the Special Counsel might be considering.”

“The memo did not address – or in any way question – the Special Counsel’s core investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election,” Barr said. “Nor did it address other potential obstruction-of-justice theories or argue, as some have erroneously suggested, that a President can never obstruct justice. I wrote it myself, on my own initiative, without assistance, and based solely on public information.”

7:50 a.m.: If Barr is in, Rosenstein is out

If Barr is confirmed as attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein’s days as the No. 2 Justice Department official are numbered. Rosenstein has told people close to him that he expects to leave if Barr is installed — though there is no precise timetable in place for his departure.

In a vacuum, Rosenstein’s leaving is not necessarily worrisome. It is normal for an attorney general to want his own deputy. Barr has said publicly that the last time he served as attorney general, during the George H.W. Bush administration, he made clear he wanted to pick his own No. 2.

But liberals have come to see Rosenstein as a defender of the special investigation, and his ouster could be viewed as causing a threat to its continuing. Rosenstein, after all, appointed Mueller to lead the probe, and he has supervised it essentially since its inception. He was in charge, rather than Attorney General Jeff Sessions, because Sessions had recused himself from the case.

Even now, though, Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker is technically in charge of Mueller — having declined to recuse himself, despite past public comments that were critical of the special counsel. While Rosenstein is still handling the routine supervision of Mueller, Whitaker could block steps the special counsel wants to take. And his comments on the special counsel were far more strident than Barr’s. He once suggested, for example, that an acting attorney general could choke off the special counsel’s funding as a way to shut down the investigation.

“The best argument for confirming Barr is Whitaker,” said one Republican involved in the discussions.

7:45 a.m.: In written testimony, Barr vows independence

On Monday, Barr offered a preview of what he plans to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee at his confirmation hearing — releasing four pages of written testimony in which he vowed to let Mueller finish his investigation.

[Read Barr’s written testimony]

Barr promised the Justice Department would maintain its historic independence from politics, and said, “President Trump has sought no assurances, promises, or commitments from me of any kind, either express or implied, and I have not given him any, other than that I would run the Department with professionalism and integrity.”

He spoke of having worked with Mueller during his past service in the Justice Department and said it was “vitally important that the Special Counsel be allowed to complete his investigation.”

“I have the utmost respect for Bob and his distinguished record of public service,” Barr wrote, adding that he considered Mueller a friend. “When he was named special counsel, I said that his selection was ‘good news’ and that, knowing him, I had confidence he would handle the matter properly. I still have that confidence today.”

Barr said he would like Mueller’s findings to become public, though he stopped short of guaranteeing he would make them so.

“I also believe it is very important that the public and Congress be informed of the results of the Special Counsel’s work,” Barr said. “For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law.”

Barr also outlined what some of his priorities would be as attorney general, including, notably, focusing on political violence and efforts to interfere in U.S. elections.

Barr’s answers are in line with what lawmakers will want to hear, though Democrats will surely press him for more specific commitments. And even if his answers are not satisfactory to them, it might not matter. Republicans control the Senate, so Barr can be confirmed without any Democratic support.