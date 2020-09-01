One new policy would require the FBI to consider briefing a candidate or staffer that the person is at risk of being compromised by a foreign power before applying for a warrant from the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to eavesdrop on their communications.
The FBI in 2016 and 2017 applied for warrants to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, but a Justice Department inspector general report has identified errors and omissions in each of those applications.
