O’Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden’s doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden’s request. He remained Biden’s physician while assuming a role on the faculty of George Washington University.
The White House said O’Connor was being commissioned by the president but was not rejoining the military. He is the first non-active duty doctor to serve as physician to the president in almost three decades.
Conley faced intense scrutiny over his lack of transparency during Trump’s illness with COVID-19. Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said at the time that Trump’s condition was worse than Conley had let on.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.