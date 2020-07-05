Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict and has seen little of the violence and extremist attacks that plague its neighbor to the south. Despite lacking international recognition, the region has maintained its own independent government, currency and security system.
In a statement posted July 1 on the Taiwanese foreign ministry’s website, minister Joseph Wu said the governments had agreed to establish ties based on “friendship and a shared commitment to common values of freedom, democracy, justice and the rule of law.”
“In the spirit of mutual assistance for mutual benefit, Taiwan and Somaliland will engage in cooperation in areas such as fisheries, agriculture, energy, mining, public health, education” and technology, Wu said in his statement.
Wu and Somaliland’s foreign minister Yasin Hagi Mohamoud signed a bilateral agreement in Taipei on February 26. Taiwan has been providing scholarships to students from the region of 3.9 million people.
