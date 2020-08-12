Demands for the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the country’s chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, have been at the core of month-long street protests in the capital and other big cities in the Balkan country.
The mostly young protesters accuse those in power of links to the mafia, refusing to fight corruption and suppressing freedom of speech.
Dozens of tent camps have been set up to block key roads across the country as part of anti-government protests.
Borissov, who has held office since 2009 and whose third term is scheduled to end in March, offered to step down if that would keep his troubled coalition government in place. But eventually, he revised his plan saying that there was still plenty to be done concerning the COVID-19 crisis and the economic downturn.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.