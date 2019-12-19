The couple was captured in Afghanistan in 2012 and had three children while held by Taliban-linked militants, mostly in Pakistan. After they were freed and returned to Canada in 2017, Coleman alleged that Boyle had abused her during and after their captivity.

Boyle, who has been under house arrest and appeared in court with his family, remained mostly impassive as Doody read out his verdict over more than three hours. Coleman, who lives in the United States with the couple’s four children, did not attend.

The trial focused on the period from October through December 2017, between the couple's arrival in Canada and Coleman's departure from their shared apartment after what she said were episodes of abuse.

Explaining his decision, Doody said he had questions about the credibility of both Boyle and Coleman. While he said he concluded that Boyle had "animus" toward his wife and treated her in a "cruel" and "demeaning" manner, he said the evidence against him had not been conclusive.

The trial shone a light on an intimate relationship that was unorthodox and frequently antagonistic before, during and after their long captivity.

Neither Boyle nor Coleman made any immediate comment.

In nearly nine months of court proceedings, punctuated by several long breaks, Coleman and Boyle presented wildly different characterizations of each other. Coleman described what she said was controlling and manipulative behavior throughout their relationship and, beginning during their time as captives, physical abuse.

The couple met through an online Star Wars forum in 2002 and married in 2011. They traveled to Afghanistan the following year — under disputed circumstances — when Coleman was six months pregnant with their first child. They were abducted shortly afterward and taken to Pakistan, where they were held by the Haqqani network.

Boyle said Coleman was unstable and prone to emotional and physical outbursts.

The judge said that Coleman was inconsistent in her statements to authorities and in her evidence before the court and that she admitted to memory blackouts, particularly when referring to traumatic events.

Ryan reported from Washington.

