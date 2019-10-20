To Trump and his allies, the diplomats are evidence of a “deep state” inside the government that’s been out to get him from the start. But to State Department employees, cooperating with the inquiry is seen as a moment of catharsis.
The State Department officials parading through Capitol Hill include high-ranking diplomats with decades of experience serving both Republican and Democratic administrations.
