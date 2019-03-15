By Matt Zapotosky
National security reporter covering the Justice Department

Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of mailing package bombs to prominent critics of President Trump across the country, is likely plead guilty to federal charges, a court docket entry suggests.

The entry in Sayoc’s criminal case in the Southern District of New York says that a March 21 pretrial conference has been changed to a “plea” — an indication that Sayoc is likely to admit guilt. It is not clear to what charges Sayoc will plead guilty, and such agreements can collapse before they are finalized in court.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment beyond confirming the publicly available court record. Sayoc’s defense attorney did not immediately return a message.