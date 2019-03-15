Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of mailing package bombs to prominent critics of President Trump across the country, is likely plead guilty to federal charges, a court docket entry suggests.

The entry in Sayoc’s criminal case in the Southern District of New York says that a March 21 pretrial conference has been changed to a “plea” — an indication that Sayoc is likely to admit guilt. It is not clear to what charges Sayoc will plead guilty, and such agreements can collapse before they are finalized in court.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment beyond confirming the publicly available court record. Sayoc’s defense attorney did not immediately return a message.