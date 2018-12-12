CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed House members Wednesday about the agency’s assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman probably ordered the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It was the second time in as many weeks that she has given lawmakers a closed-door look at the CIA’s classified examination of Khashoggi’s death. It is based in part on intercepted communications between the crown prince and one of his top aides, who investigators think oversaw the team that killed and dismembered the journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After Haspel briefed senators last week, they accused Mohammed of complicity in the death of Khashoggi, who was a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and critical of the crown prince in his writings.

Haspel’s briefing to House members was expected to increase pressure on the Trump administration to hold the crown prince, the nation’s de facto leader, responsible. But President Trump and his top aides have given no indication that they intend to do so.

Trump, who has been briefed on the CIA’s findings, has said that Mohammed told him on several occasions that he had nothing to do with the killing.

In an interview with Fox News Channel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reinforced the president’s position, adding that the administration is committed to accountability in Khashoggi’s death.

“I’ve spoken to the crown prince a number of times since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and it is absolutely America’s intent to hold everyone accountable who was responsible for this,” Pompeo said.

But he said nothing about penalizing Mohammed, and didn’t answer when asked whether he believed the crown prince when he said he was not involved in the killing.

Pompeo repeated Trump’s claims that the CIA hasn’t actually determined that Mohammed is to blame. That put him at odds with senators, including Republicans, who emerged from a meeting with Haspel last week and told reporters that they had no doubt about the prince’s culpability.

“If the crown prince went in front of a jury, he would be convicted in 30 minutes,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), said: “There’s not a smoking gun — there’s a smoking saw.” He was referring to the bone saw that investigators think was used to dismember Khashoggi.

Pompeo said that news reports that the CIA had blamed Mohammed were “inaccurate,” but he didn’t say how.

“We all know they’re still working on this,” he said of the agency. “This is still a developing set of facts with respect to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The intelligence community is working diligently on that. The direct evidence — this is what I’ve said before — the direct evidence isn’t yet available. It may show up tomorrow; it may have shown up overnight and I haven’t seen it.”

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the intelligence, said the CIA will examine any new information that becomes available. But the agency has completed a great deal of work and is confident in its assessments, the official said.