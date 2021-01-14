“Despite the unusual circumstances on Capitol Hill, the committee is working in good faith to move this nominee as fast as possible and ensure the committee’s members have an opportunity to question the nominee in both open and closed settings,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the acting committee chairman, and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the vice chairman, said in a statement.
“The Director of National Intelligence plays a crucial role in overseeing the 18 agencies that make up our nation’s Intelligence Community, and the committee looks forward to holding a hearing next week with Ms. Haines,” the senators said.
The hearing was announced Wednesday, setting Haines up to be the first of Biden’s picks to face a Senate committee for confirmation. Concerns about national security are running high after last week’s assault on the Capitol, with law enforcement facing an outpouring of potential new threats, as well as the Russian hack of government computer networks.
