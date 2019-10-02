Pompeo on Wednesday confirmed that he listened in on the phone call and reiterated his complaint that the demands by Democrats for interviews with State Department officials amounted to an act of intimidation.

AD

“We won’t tolerate folks on Capitol Hill bullying and intimidating State Department employees — that’s unacceptable,” he said during a news conference in Italy.

AD

Impeachment inquiry erupts into battle between executive, legislative branches

Pompeo’s objections to Democratic requests came as the office of the inspector general, led by Steve Linick, sent a letter to Congress on Tuesday requesting a meeting “to discuss and provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine.”

Linick’s office operates independent of the secretary of state and is responsible for investigating abuse and mismanagement within the department. It obtained the documents related to Ukraine from the acting legal adviser of the State Department, the letter said.

AD

The request for a meeting surprised Democratic lawmakers, who believed extracting any materials on Ukraine would be arduous given Pompeo’s aggressive pushback against their requests.

Pompeo has been drawn further into the impeachment inquiry as more becomes known about his awareness of Trump’s phone call and the involvement of his aides in Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

AD

According to a rough transcript of the call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed appreciation for U.S. help defending Ukraine against Russia, and said he wanted to buy more U.S. weapons. Trump froze hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine a few days before the call. He replied to Zelensky “I would like you to do us a favor though,” and requested that he investigate the 2016 election.

AD

The whistleblower claims that the call and other U.S. interactions reveal that Trump abused his office to pressure a foreign country to damage a political opponent in the 2020 election. The White House denies the charge saying there was no “quid pro quo” and that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine out of frustration over Europe’s lack of support for Ukraine and continued problems related to corruption in the country.

When asked if he felt anything was improper on the phone call, Pompeo on Wednesday said everything the Trump administration has done related to Ukraine has been “remarkably consistent” and focused on confronting the “threat that Russia poses” and rooting out “corruption” in Ukraine.

AD