Federal prosecutors alleged in a new court filing this week that Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif.) used campaign funds to help facilitate extramarital affairs, and they want to show jurors evidence of the relationships at his upcoming trial.

The filing on Monday alleges Hunter used campaign money to fund trips, dinners and drinks with women with whom he was romantically involved — including three lobbyists, a woman who worked in his congressional office and another who worked for a member of House of Representatives leadership.

In the new filing, prosecutors detailed how Hunter’s alleged romantic entanglements blossomed as he used campaign money for large expenses — such as a ski trip near Lake Tahoe — and small ones, such as Uber rides to and from the women’s homes.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were charged last year with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for family vacations, theater tickets and other personal expenses. His wife pleaded guilty in the case this month, though Hunter is fighting the charges.

The latest filing came as prosecutors and Hunter’s defense attorneys traded motions about what evidence they hoped would and would not be admitted at his trial.

