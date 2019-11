COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the launch of her new memoir, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has again ignited speculation she may be gearing up for a possible White House bid, perhaps as early as 2024.

But even though the former South Carolina governor left the Trump administration on her own terms, a rarity in a White House that’s seen its share of turmoil, some strategists say she could struggle to win back GOP traditionalists who aren’t fans of the polarizing president.