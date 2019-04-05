The Trump administration is arguing that the president’s national emergency declaration for the purpose of building a border wall cannot be reviewed by the courts and is not subject to any limitations.

It also is challenging the litigants’ standing to sue, saying they are unable to show that the declaration or any action flowing from it has caused them harm.

The argument was part of the government’s opening salvo against numerous lawsuits challenging President Trump’s Feb. 15 declaration, a move to repurpose money allocated by Congress and use it to fund the construction of new barriers along the southern border.

Administration lawyers, in a motion to dismiss two lawsuits filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, did not addressed plaintiffs’ claims that Trump’s action usurped Congress’s power of the purse, saying instead that the lawsuits raised no valid constitutional issues.

The filings in what many expect to be a historic court battle over presidential power come amid the president’s continued campaign to convince Americans of a growing crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border that features what he has called an “invasion” of migrants and trafficking in people and drugs.

Trump has threatened to close the border entirely but backed away this week after business leaders and fellow Republican voiced fears of the potentially devastating economic impact of such a move. Trump visited border areas in California on Friday to show off portions of a barrier he said were already built or were under construction.

Trump declared an emergency, claiming the power to spend money to build the barrier, after Congress failed to approve his full request for funds. He based his action on the National Emergencies Act, a 1976 law that empowers presidents to proclaim emergencies. In that statute, Congress did not define or limit the term “emergency” or create any explicit right to challenge an emergency in court. Justice Department lawyers seized on those gaps as evidence that “Congress intentionally” gave unlimited discretion to the president with no “role for the courts.”

Responding to arguments that an emergency requires some unanticipated crisis — a natural disaster, for example — the Justice Department noted that other presidents have declared emergencies for a variety of long-term problems. It cited examples including President George H.W. Bush’s declaration of an emergency in 1990 to address the proliferation of nuclear and chemical weapons.

The Justice Department also defended the use of military construction funds for the border wall when, in an emergency, it is “necessary to support” use of the armed forces, and arguing that the military is in fact deployed along the border.

Each of the seven lawsuits filed so far asserts that nothing resembling an emergency exists at the border, that the situation there is instead a long-running problem. They asserted that Trump’s use of money appropriated for other purposes usurped a power reserved entirely to Congress.

The breadth of the administration’s motions, filed in response to two cases in the U.S. District Court in Washington, were no surprise to litigants. Often, the government’s first move in such cases is to put forward every plausible reason that they should be thrown out, with hopes of avoiding arguments on the merits.

“This isn’t unexpected, but we’re hopeful that the court will allow this case to proceed,” said Brian Segee, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups suing over the emergency declaration. “Trump’s end run around Congress clearly usurped their appropriation authority. His so-called emergency declaration presents a critical constitutional question.”

The Center for Biological Diversity, the group Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Legal Defense Fund together sued in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. So did Public Citizen’s Litigation Group, on behalf of a group of border residents.

The Justice Department’s motions were responses to those cases, which have been assigned to Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee.

Other challenges are pending in California and Texas. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that the House would also soon file a lawsuit.

Any court decisions are at least months away. In an effort to accelerate the process, a coalition of states, including New York, California and Maryland and, separately, the ACLU and the Sierra Club sought preliminary injunctions in California on Thursday to stop any wall-building and shifting of money. Hearings on their requests could come next month.

