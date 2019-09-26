Heads of state come to the annual U.N. General Assembly to discuss the world’s problems. But heads of U.S. states are being drawn to the world body, too, in a repudiation of the Trump administration’s policies on climate change.

Six governors in the U.S. Climate Alliance have been in Midtown Manhattan this week conferring with presidents, prime ministers and foreign government officials responsible for climate issues. They have often been assisted by former U.S. officials who worked on climate policy in the Obama administration and joined nonprofit environmental groups after their positions were eliminated.

The alliance of governors was formed in 2017 after President Trump announced his plans to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord. It has grown to include the leaders of 24 states and Puerto Rico. Its purpose is to demonstrate that even if the federal government is doing little to mitigate climate change, other American officials are still working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris goals signed by 195 countries in 2015.

The governors in the group, most of them Democrats, insist they are not conducting a form of shadow diplomacy. They say neither the White House nor the State Department, which typically conducts talks with foreign governments, has tried to deter their efforts.

Their mission is to assure other countries that many of America’s leaders are still engaged in combating climate change, even if the United States formally drops out of the Paris agreement next year.

“Every party looking at this should know there is still intelligent life in the United States taking action on climate change,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), a co-founder of the Climate Alliance, said in a back-seat interview en route to a meeting with officials from the European Union. “It’s important to give the world confidence of movement, of dynamic actions being taken in America. And it’s succeeded. Not a single country has left the agreement. No one has followed Donald Trump over the cliff.”

[U.N. report: Monumental change already here for world’s oceans and frozen regions]

During the Obama administration, international talks on climate were largely the province of U.S. diplomats and officials from the Energy Department. Former secretary of state John F. Kerry made climate the subject of his first cable to embassies abroad, directing ambassadors to consider it a high priority and to raise it in conversations with other governments. He met with climate specialists in the State Department at the onset of his tenure and talked about the issue even when meeting with leaders of Persian Gulf countries dependent on oil revenue.

During the Trump administration, climate change stopped being a priority. The State Department closed its office of the special envoy for climate change and converted it to an office processing Freedom of Information Act requests. Climate specialists found their expertise wasn’t in demand, and many quit — not an uncommon phenomenon when priorities shift with a change in administration.

“We need to show the United States is upholding its commitments,” said Julie Cerqueira, a former State Department official who is now executive director of the U.S. Climate Alliance. “We are trying to demonstrate we continue to lead. We fervently disagree with the federal government. But we are not negotiating against them. We are presenting an alternative voice.”

One alternative voice was on prominent display this week during a General Assembly session on climate change.

In the audience were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The United States was officially represented by a deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

The one elected U.S. official who spoke was Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat in the alliance who announced plans to put her state on the path to be carbon neutral by 2045.

“We’ve got to unite to preserve our precious common ground, for our common planet, in uncommon ways for this imperative common purpose,” she said. “Maine won’t wait. Will you?”

Other governors in the alliance were more pointed as they attended side events, expressing disdain for the Trump administration’s climate policies.

“I don’t know what the hell happened to this country that we have a president that we do today on this issue,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said at an event called Climate Week. “I’m not a little embarrassed about it — I’m absolutely humiliated by what’s going on.”

The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal highway funding from California over air quality problems in a battle between Trump and the state.

The governors in the alliance come from states where 55 percent of Americans live, and where some are plowing ahead with innovative approaches to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

“I think in substance and messaging, the states never mattered more,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), a former U.S. ambassador to Germany. “The reason for messaging, and to be present here, is so the rest of the world knows the Trump approach to climate is an aberration. The problem is, the work done at the state level can’t make up for the absence of action by the federal government.”