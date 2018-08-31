Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, center, arrives for a closed hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Capitol Hill on Aug. 28. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

The top Democrats on two House committees on Friday accused Republicans of selectively leaking to the press sensitive communications that could put a “confidential human source” at risk.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), ranking Democrat on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and his counterpart on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), also accused Republicans of “cherry-picking” portions of emails and text messages between former British spy Christopher Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr to bolster a narrative they were part of a conspiracy to undermine the Trump campaign in 2016.

The Democrats’ concerns, outlined in a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), arose out of an interview with Ohr that Republican members of the two panels conducted on Tuesday. Neither Goodlatte nor Gowdy immediately responded to a request for comment.

No Democratic members were present during the Ohr interview, though some of their staff were.

[Trump suggests Justice Dept. official Bruce Ohr should be fired]

During the course of the eight-hour interview, the lawmakers “repeatedly referenced, read out loud from, and asked the witness questions” about the documents, which had never officially been provided to the two committees, the Democrats wrote.

They included Ohr’s emails and text messages with Steele, and Ohr’s handwritten notes relating to his interactions with Steele.

During the interview, the lawmakers “never introduced these documents into the official record, never marked them as exhibits, never explained how they obtained them, and never provided copies to Democratic staff” who were present, the letter said.

Cummings and Nadler expressed “serious concerns” with the way the Republicans handled the material.

They said that the Justice Department originally provided the documents to the House Intelligence Committee and that they were marked “law enforcement sensitive” because they contained details relating to a confidential source.

Copies of portions of the documents have been published online by various media organizations.

“It is unclear whether Republican members consulted with the department prior to distributing these highly sensitive documents more widely or before using them during the interview with Mr. Ohr,” Cummings and Nadler said.

FBI and Justice Department officials have expressed concern to Democratic committee aides that the leaks of the Ohr-Steele communications could harm national security, potentially endangering confidential sources, said one Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. The officials also voiced exasperation with what they saw as a breach of trust by Republicans in that the documents were shared with the House Intelligence Committee on the condition they would be protected, the aide said.

“If Judiciary or Oversight Committee Republicans used materials during their questioning of Bruce Ohr that [the Justice Department] made available only to [the House Intelligence Committee] but not to their committees, that would be in violation of rules that are supposed to govern the handling and use of sensitive information provided to the committee by executive branch agencies,” said a Democratic aide to the intelligence panel, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the record. “No vote, which should precede any disclosure, has been taken in the committee to share or release any such information.”

Nadler and Cummings said in their letter that “select portions” of the documents were leaked to the press to create “false and misleading narratives.” For example, they stated, an Aug. 7 piece in the Hill cites a portion of one email in which Steele wrote to Ohr: “There is something separate I wanted to discuss with you informally and separately. It concerns our favorite business tycoon!”

The Hill article stated that was “an apparent reference to [then-presidential candidate Donald] Trump.”

In fact, Ohr explained in his interview Tuesday, the “business tycoon” in question was actually Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, the Democrats said.

They said that the Republicans made the same mistake in the interview with Ohr when they read the same portion of the email and “accused” Ohr of discussing Trump with Steele.