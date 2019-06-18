Patrick Shanahan delivers remarks during a meeting with Greece’s defense minister, Evangelos Apostolakis, at the Pentagon on June 7. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Senators from both political parties are asking why they did not have advance notice of the domestic assault allegations that ended Patrick Shanahan’s bid to become President Trump’s permanent defense secretary, calling his nomination’s collapse the latest example of shoddy White House vetting.

“Look what happens when you don’t vet,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Tuesday. “This Shanahan fiasco shows . . . what a mess the administration’s national security and foreign policy is.”

Democrats and Republicans said they were completely caught off-guard by news of Shanahan’s withdrawal, which came amid reports that he was involved years ago in an altercation with his now former wife and then, following their divorce, rushed to defend their teenage son after he attacked his mother with a baseball bat.

There was particular consternation among some senators that neither the administration, the FBI, nor Shanahan apprised Congress of the incidents. As some lawmakers noted, a background check would have accompanied Shanahan’s nomination in 2017 to become the deputy defense secretary, a post he held until the departure of Trump’s first Pentagon chief, Jim Mattis, in December.

“I don’t understand it,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). “These names, once they are out there, before they get made public, there has been a level of vetting that has gone on — so it does cause you to wonder.”

But while Democrats are calling for a reckoning over the administration’s vetting practices, it is clear that most Republicans would prefer to simply move on.

“We need to do a better job. If they had the information they should share it,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of the president’s, said of the allegations surrounding Shanahan.

Graham quickly added: “That’s over. I appreciate his service, but it’s now time to find somebody else.”

Democrats have called for deeper investigation. Standing beside Schumer on Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned whether Shanahan’s past “was deliberately concealed or mistakenly covered up.”

“I think there ought to be an investigation by the [inspector general] in the Department of Defense,” he said, contemplating whether Shanahan may have violated the law by failing to disclose to Congress the incidents that were documented in his divorce records.

President Trump has defended his administration’s procedures, telling reporters Tuesday that “we have a very good vetting process.”

Some Republican senators, such as Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), also have defended the process, dismissing concerns about the omissions on Shanahan’s record.

“There’s so much you can do in a vetting process and I think as a general rule, on anything except the No. 1 position, they only go back historically ten years,” Inhofe said. “So I think the vetting process, the process is probably all right.”

Shanahan’s son’s assault on his ex-wife occurred in 2011 — eight years ago. But some dismissed conjecture that the allegations reflect poorly on Shanahan.

“I don’t think that he was the instigator in any of these instances. It sounds like there was somebody else,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). “I believe he handled it appropriately. Whether that should have come up sooner, I don’t know, because we only know what we know now.”

Several Democrats pointed to a long line of episodes in which Trump’s nominees have withdrawn from consideration for Cabinet posts, assistant secretary jobs, and federal judgeships after compromising personal or professional details emerged.

“There ought to be a complete investigation of that whole process,” Blumenthal added, noting that lawmakers were concerned about the White House, but also needed to have faith that the FBI vetting process was “not only credible but also effective and penetrating.”

Senators also have to be sure “that the FBI has no fear about asking for information that may reflect badly on a potential nominee,” Blumenthal said. “They can’t be intimidated from finding bad news.”