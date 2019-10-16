Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and other Democrats lodged the protest in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, calling the fiscal sleight of hand “an egregious misuse” of Pentagon powers.
Trump has shifted more than $6 billion from Pentagon accounts to pay for border fence construction, considerably more than lawmakers have provided through annual appropriations bills.
