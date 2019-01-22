The House Judiciary Committee wants to know if Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker has ever been briefed on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election and whether Whitaker shared any such information with President Trump or his lawyers.

That is one of the key questions the committee will ask Whitaker at a public hearing on Feb. 7 — his first such appearance before lawmakers since President Trump appointed him to the role after firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November.

[Read House Democrats’ letter to Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker]

The committee on Tuesday sent a list of advance questions to Whitaker. Its chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), noted in his letter that he recognized the White House may seek to claim executive privilege and prevent Whitaker from answering the questions. If the president plans to invoke such a privilege, Nadler wants at least 48 hours’ advance notice in writing, he wrote.

Nadler said that “short of a direct and appropriate invocation of executive privilege, I will expect you to answer these questions fully and to the best of your knowledge.” He also said, “I would view with considerable skepticism any effort to decline to answer on the basis that the inquiry is related to an ongoing criminal investigation.”

The questions provided to Whitaker “relate to whether there has been interference with the special counsel’s work,” Nadler said. “They do not relate to the underlying substance of the investigation.”

Nadler said he advanced the questions “because I believe the independence of the department has been placed at risk.”