Wolf was chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

He has been involved with the 240,000-person department, which also manages disaster relief and election security, off and on since its creation following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

It’s not clear whether Wolf will be nominated for the job permanently. Trump and others pushed for a fervent supporter of his policies to lead the department, but nomination rules made it difficult.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD