Venezuelan Omar Mujica, right, walks to Lima along the shoulder of the Pan-American Highway with other Venezuelan migrants after crossing the border from Ecuador into Peru, near Tumbes, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Mujica, a car mechanic from Barquisimeto, said his car broke down before he started his trip, two weeks ago, and left it behind, unable to sell it. The U.N. estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014 as the country with the world’s largest proven oil reserves plummets into an economic crisis worse than the Great Depression. (Martin Mejia/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Diplomats from more than 30 Western Hemisphere countries are meeting in Washington to discuss Venezuela’s migrant crisis, with tens of thousands of desperate people fleeing the economically imploding oil state to nearby nations.

Members of the Organization of American States plan to discuss potential solutions to the migrant crisis Wednesday, including a possible resolution urging Venezuela to end its refusal to accept international aid.

The United Nations estimates more than 1.6 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 as the country is beset by hyperinflation and severe shortages of food, medicine and other goods.

Human rights groups have called on South American countries to suspend the deportation of Venezuelans and also to ratchet up sanctions against Venezuelan officials who are guilty of human rights abuses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.