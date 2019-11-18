Conley adds that Trump “did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”
The doctor provided few specifics but did note Trump’s total cholesterol was 165 milligrams per deciliter — considered a desirable level.
Trump’s unscheduled trip to Walter Reed raised suspicions about his health, despite White House officials’ insistence that he was merely getting a head start on his annual physical.
