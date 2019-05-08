Donald Trump Jr., gives a thumbs up before a rally for President Trump in Grand Rapids, Mich., on March 28. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Senate Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, seeking additional closed-door testimony as part of lawmakers’ ongoing probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, according to people familiar with the summons.

Trump Jr. has been a focus of several probes — including special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation — over his involvement in a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on the Hillary Clinton campaign. Congressional Democrats believe that, during his previous turns on Capitol Hill, Trump Jr. may have lied to investigators about that meeting and whether he told President Trump that the meeting would take place.

News of the subpoena was first reported by Axios.

Trump Jr. is “exasperated” by the committee’s actions, according to a person who has discussed the subpoena with him, because he already “offered to continue to cooperate in writing.”

“From his view, Don Jr. thinks they just want a PR stunt,” the person said.

But the Intelligence Committee has been trying to schedule a second interview with Trump Jr. for weeks, according to people familiar with the negotiations, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter is supremely sensitive. The panel is bringing several key witnesses back for second interviews to give lawmakers a chance to question witnesses previously interviewed only by staff.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, appeared for a second closed-door interview with the committee in late March. After Mueller’s report was published, Democrats raised concerns that Kushner also may have lied to the House and Senate Intelligence committees about a business associate’s collaboration with a Russian banker close to the Kremlin, talks that centered on revamping U.S.-Russia relations.

But concerns about Trump Jr.’s statements are potentially more problematic for the president. According to a transcript of Trump Jr.’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he told lawmakers that he never told his father about the Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Trump Jr.’s testimony to other committees was in line with the account he gave to the Senate Judiciary panel, several Democrats said.

Yet in Mueller’s report, the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said that he recalled being in Trump’s office when Trump Jr. told him about a meeting to get “adverse information” on Clinton. Cohen told Mueller’s team that it appeared the two had discussed the subject before.

Mueller never interviewed Trump Jr. Cohen is currently serving a three-year prison term for lying to Congress and financial crimes.

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), suggested during a Tuesday interview with The Post that he was not inclined to pursue perjury proceedings for Trump Jr., if it is determined that the president’s misrepresented himself to the intelligence panel, as Mueller elected not to charge him.