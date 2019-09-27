Events consuming Washington have overshadowed everything substantive going on in New York during the week known in the vernacular as UNGA.

U.S. officials expressed frustration and irritation that Trump’s actions had eclipsed their hard work, though none wanted to speak with their name attached, fearing retribution in a toxic political climate. “Nobody will talk about it,” one administration official said curtly.

Foreign diplomats were amazed and worried over the dominance of whistleblower news but also were reluctant to speak publicly out of their uncertainty how it will culminate and its potential to affect bilateral relations.

“Do you hear anyone talking about global warming any longer?” said a European official. “It is very interesting to be in New York and witness how much power ‘Trump news’ has to shift the focus of a worldwide, important discussion. A week ago, I would have bet that the Iran and Saudi Arabia topic would draw a lot of the attention during UNGA, but even this topic is no longer making the news.”

One acknowledgment that the whistleblower scandal was clouding the numerous events surrounding the global forum came during the final Thursday news conference by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, originally billed as a recap of the week’s successes. The first question came from a reporter who said he had planned to ask about UNGA events but that “everything has been catapulted into another topic down in Washington, so ­—”

Unable to contain his irritation, Pompeo interjected, “Only because you’ve chosen to catapult it there.”

Trump himself was clearly peeved, sending out a stream of tweets attacking impeachment and the whistleblower.

After news broke Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would announce impeachment proceedings, Trump seemed to rush through his scheduled meetings, and his motorcade left early to take him back home to Trump Tower. His agenda said he was in “executive time” during a period that coincided with Pelosi’s televised remarks. Soon after, he tweeted, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

During a meeting Thursday with employees of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, where U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft took over just weeks ago, leaked audio captured Trump likening those who spoke to the whistleblower to “spies,” and seemingly lamenting the end of an earlier era when spies were executed.

Much of his ire was directed at the news media. At a news conference Wednesday, he tried to prod reporters into asking about the economy and global affairs instead of impeachment.

Even some reporters were taken aback by the news coverage.

Waiting for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to arrive at a news conference Thursday, one reporter acknowledged there was little interest in what Rouhani might say, even amid growing tension between Washington and Tehran.

“He could declare war and my office wouldn’t care,” the reporter said, also speaking on the condition of anonymity.

When Rouhani arrived, the second question he was asked concerned Trump’s future. A slight smile crossed his face, but he demurred from opining, saying, “It is an internal matter. It is the purview of the United States, the American people and the American Congress. They must decide. The conclusion, whatever it is, is not of importance to us.”

But despite fears the United States and Iran may be edging toward war, Rouhani’s speech at the United Nations was not broadcast live on cable television, as it was in previous years. While he spoke, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC all remained fixated on events in Washington.

One of the few items on the U.N. agenda that broke through was the debate over climate change. That was largely because the high-level speeches were made on Monday, the day before the world’s attention took a U-turn.

“The news about Ukraine definitely took the spotlight from some of the world leaders who spoke later in the week,” a former U.S. diplomat said, unwilling to be named because of his concerns about partisan backlash. “The remarks of some of the more bombastic heads of state tend to dominate the public’s attention around the world, so this year’s dynamic was certainly different because of the news from D.C.”

But privately, some diplomats expressed concern and uncertainty about what the scandal means for their countries and relations with the United States. They already are starting to calibrate how Washington’s turn inward will distract from other crises around the world, and even whether they will still be dealing with a Trump administration in a few months’ time. Some also said they were worried that more transcripts of calls between leaders will be made public.

“There are now speculations around diplomats if at the end, this impeachment case might help Trump,” said a diplomat for the Middle East. “The question for us is, if Congress and the White House are now going to be busy with this case, how much might this affect the interest in current increasing security problems we are seeing in the Gulf states?”

“The other problem we see, generally speaking,” the diplomat said, “is what can be discussed with American presidents over the phone in the future, if we have to fear that one day the transcripts could be shared with the public?”

But U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric brushed off a question about how the situation in Washington had affected the work of the General Assembly.

“The business of the world continues here,” he said. “Very serious issues continue to be debated, from the Central African Republic to Yemen to Libya to climate change, to sustainable development goals. . . . The people who are suffering in the world need us to come up with solutions, and the discussions on those are continuing this week and will continue onwards.”

Anne Gearan and John Hudson contributed to this report.

