Zeyada was attempting to sue Gantz, who is now a prominent Israeli politician, and former Israeli air force commander Amir Eshel.
Zeyada brought the case in The Hague because he argued he can’t successfully hold Israeli military leaders accountable in Israeli courts.
Presiding judge Larisa Alwin said the court can’t hear the case because the commanders “enjoy functional immunity from jurisdiction.”
