Senate proceedings to confirm Army Secretary Mark T. Esper as President Trump’s next defense secretary began Tuesday morning, with the retired Army officer expected to face questions about his time as a defense lobbyist and his plan for dealing with a game-changing Turkish weapons purchase from Russia.

Esper, 55, has served in the Trump administration since November 2017. He has a long and varied career in Washington that includes years on Capitol Hill as a senior staff member advising Republican lawmakers and seven years as a top lobbyist with the defense contractor Raytheon.

He was elevated to acting defense secretary last month after the surprise resignation of Patrick M. Shanahan, whose nomination for Pentagon chief was upended by revelations of turmoil in his family.

In his few weeks on the job as acting Pentagon chief, Esper sought to reassure allies, casting himself as a stabilizing force as he met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I’m no stranger to the issues or to the players,” Esper said, speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “Indeed, in some ways, my new role brings me back to my roots, relevant to here at NATO.”

Esper graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1986 with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and served in the Gulf War before transitioning to the Virginia Army National Guard.

His career on Capitol Hill included time as a senior staff member for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, and as an adviser to Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-Neb.) and then-Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.).

As Army secretary, Esper has largely steered clear of controversy, focusing on modernizing the service and establishing Army Futures Command, a new headquarters led by a four-star general looking for technological advantages.

His ties to Raytheon are likely to be scrutinized at the hearing Tuesday. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a presidential candidate, released a letter Monday she sent to him last week questioning whether he can effectively serve as defense secretary.

Warren homed in specifically on ongoing U.S. debates about what Washington should do in response to Turkey buying the advanced S-400 missiles system from Russia. U.S. officials have said they will not sell Turkey F-35 jets if it did so, citing concerns that information about the advanced aircraft could be collected by the S-400.

“If Turkey procures the S-400, it will mean they will not receive the F-35,” Esper said last month, before the first components for the system began arriving in Turkey.

The alternate option to the S-400 is the Patriot system made by Raytheon.