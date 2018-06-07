A former staff member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has been indicted and arrested on charges of making false statements to the FBI during an investigation into the leak of classified information, the Justice Department announced Thursday. As part of the investigation, law enforcement officials seized years worth of phone and email records of a New York Times reporter, Ali Watkins, who had previously been in a romantic relationship with the staffer, the newspaper reported Thursday evening.

The Senate staffer, James A. Wolfe, was indicted on three counts of making false statements while he served as the committee’s director of security, a position in which he was entrusted with secret and top-secret information provided to the committee as part of its oversight of the intelligence community, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The government alleges that Wolfe lied to FBI agents in December 2017 about “repeated contacts” with three reporters, including through the use of encrypted messaging applications. He is further accused of lying about providing two reporters with “non-public information related to matters occurring before the [committee],” the statement read.

It’s rare for the government to obtain the communications of reporters as part of a leak investigation, and the seizure of Watkins’s records, the first known case under the Trump administration, signals the aggressiveness with which officials are pursuing leaks to the press.

A prosecutor informed Watkins in a Feb. 13 letter that the Justice Department had obtained records and subscriber information from communications companies, including Google and Verizon, pertaining to two email accounts and a phone number of Watkins, according to the Times, which learned of the letter on Thursday. The government did not obtain the content of any of Watkins’s messages, the paper said. Watkins worked for BuzzFeed News and Politico before joining the Times.

The New York Times did not respond to requests for comment Thursday evening. The Senate Intelligence Committee and Wolfe also did not respond to requests for comments.

Brad Dayspring, a Politico spokesman, said in a statement: “Ms. Watkins’ primary beat during her short time at POLITICO was not the Senate Intelligence Committee, which we had two reporters covering, but national security and law enforcement, including topics relating to China, international spy games, and Cuba. Ms. Watkins did not disclose the personal nature of her relationship early on in her tenure, and she was managed accordingly thereafter.”

Ben Smith, the editor in chief of BuzzFeed News, said in a statement: “We’re deeply troubled by what looks like a case of law enforcement interfering with a reporter’s constitutional right to gather information about her own government.”

“It’s always disconcerting when a journalist’s telephone records are obtained by the Justice Department — through a grand jury subpoena or other legal process,” Watkins’s personal lawyer, Mark J. MacDougall, said in a statement. “Whether it was really necessary here will depend on the nature of the investigation and the scope of any charges.”

Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.