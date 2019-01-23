In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, will not testify before Congress next month, one of his attorneys said Wednesday — quashing at least temporarily the hopes of liberals for a public hearing in which Trump’s ex-fixer aired the president’s dirty laundry.

Lanny J. Davis, an attorney for Cohen said in a statement, “Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. [Rudolph] Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date.” Cohen had been scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee on February 7.

“This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first,” Davis said.

It is not clear to which “threats” Davis was referring, and Davis declined to provide more details. A person familiar with Cohen’s account said the threats have not been reported to law enforcement.

The president has been publicly critical of Cohen for his cooperation with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, and Giuliani, the president’s current lawyer, has highlighted problems with Cohen’s credibility.

Giuliani was particularly skeptical of Cohen after BuzzFeed News reported last week that Cohen told Mueller’s office that Trump had directed him to lie to Congress — an account the special counsel disputed in an unprecedented public statement.

“If you believe Cohen, I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge,” Giuliani said.

Cohen had announced to some fanfare earlier this month that he had accepted an invitation to testify from Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) “in furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers.” The hearing seemed as if it could be eventful.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to multiple crimes, including lying to Congress about a possible Trump Tower project in Moscow and arranging hush money payments to women who had alleged having had affairs with Trump. He was sentenced to three years in prison and is expected to report to prison on March 6, about a month after the scheduled testimony date.

Trump’s critics had hoped that Cohen might, at the very least, offer unflattering revelations about the president. He had claimed in court to have helped cover up Trump’s “dirty deeds.”

Almost immediately, though, lawmakers raised questions about how much Cohen could say about the topic of most interest to the public — the information Cohen was said to provide to Mueller — because Mueller’s investigation is ongoing, and Cohen was likely to be restricted in what he could say.

When Cohen announced he was testifying, Cummings said, “I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with special counsel Mueller’s office.”

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that he hoped to schedule a private hearing so Cohen could talk with lawmakers about Russia-related topics.

It was not clear if Cohen would still be able to testify before he reports to prison, or whether he could in some way offer testimony after that.