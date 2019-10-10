McMaster spoke Thursday at a security forum hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Congress is conducting an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower’s allegation that Trump pressed the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival as he delayed military aid to the country.
McMaster says such conduct would “absolutely” be wrong and Congress should investigate to determine if it happened.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
